Is WIT a Buy, Before Earnings?

Wipro Limited (WIT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wipro Limited to post earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.79 billion. Last quarter, Wipro Limited missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.07. The stock rose by 3.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WIT stock has risen by 0.65%.

Is Wipro Limited Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WIT stock is a Strong Sell, with an average analyst price target of $4.07, implying downside potential of -13.03% from current levels.

WIT shares have lost about -2.09% in the past six months.

About Wipro Limited

Founded in 1945, India-based Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology (IT), consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE).

