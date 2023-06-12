Is VLTA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/14/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Volta Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16 million. Last quarter, Volta Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.15 on estimates of -$0.20. The stock rose by 1.18% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VLTA stock has risen by 126.05%.

About Volta Inc.

Volta Industries, LLC is a San Francisco-based developer of electric vehicle charging stations. Its charging networks are free of charge for electric vehicle owners, while Volta earns its profits from retailers who pay for advertisements that are displayed on the charging stations. Volta places its stations in areas with high consumer traffic, such as hospitals and grocery stores, thereby giving maximum exposure to its advertisers.

