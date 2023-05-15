Is USAS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Americas Gold And Silver Corporation (USAS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Americas Gold And Silver Corporation to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $24.57 million. Last quarter, Americas Gold And Silver Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of -$0.03. The stock fell by -5.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, USAS stock has fallen by -16.93%.

Is Americas Gold And Silver Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for USAS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $1.19, implying upside potential of 134.85% from current levels.

USAS shares have lost about -2.93% in the past six months.

About Americas Gold And Silver Corporation

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

