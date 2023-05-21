Is URBN a Buy, Before Earnings?

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.09 billion. Last quarter, Urban Outfitters missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.34 on estimates of $0.38. The stock rose by 1.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, URBN stock has risen by 11.95%.

Is Urban Outfitters Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for URBN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $30.25, implying upside potential of 11.38% from current levels.

URBN shares have gained about 6.38% in the past six months.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

