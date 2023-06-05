Is TUYA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Tuya, Inc. (TUYA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tuya, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $43.84 million. Last quarter, Tuya, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.01 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock fell by -16.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TUYA stock has risen by 4.48%.

About Tuya, Inc.

Tuya Inc provides IoT cloud platform that offers Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. The platform helps in product development, app development, cloud development, data analytics, and others.

