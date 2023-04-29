Is TPZ a Buy, Before Earnings?

Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Topaz Energy Corp to post earnings of C$0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$84.6 million. Last quarter, Topaz Energy Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.13 on estimates of C$0.18. The stock rose by 0.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TPZ stock has fallen by -6.68%.

Is Topaz Energy Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TPZ stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$26.00, implying upside potential of 33.95% from current levels.

TPZ shares have lost about -13.04% in the past six months.

About Topaz Energy Corp

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company’s Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company’s Processing Revenue and Other Income.

