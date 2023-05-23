Is THR a Buy, Before Earnings?

Thermon (THR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/25/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Thermon to post earnings of $0.41 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $114.23 million. Last quarter, Thermon beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.52 on estimates of $0.37. The stock rose by 0.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, THR stock has risen by 12.06%.

About Thermon

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

