Is TFC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to post earnings of $1.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.97 billion. Last quarter, Truist Financial Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.05 on estimates of $1.14. The stock fell by -3.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TFC stock has fallen by -19.99%.

Is Truist Financial Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TFC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $38.59, implying upside potential of 15.44% from current levels.

TFC shares have lost about -24.72% in the past six months.

About Truist Financial Corporation

Truist Financial Corporation was formed in December 2019 following the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks. It is the sixth largest commercial bank in the United States. The firm has three operating business segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth (CB&W), Corporate and Commercial Banking (C&CB) and Insurance Holdings (IH). The CB&W unit offers retail community banking, wealth, mortgage banking and dealer retail services. Under the C&CB division, it provides services such as corporate, investment and commercial community banking. The IH segment offers property and casualty insurance, life insurance surety coverage, employee benefits, title insurance, commercial and retail insurance premium finance.

