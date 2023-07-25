Is TEF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Telefonica SA (TEF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telefonica SA to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.15 billion. Last quarter, Telefonica SA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.10 on estimates of $0.09. The stock fell by -5.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TEF stock has risen by 19.02%.

Is Telefonica SA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TEF stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $3.90, implying downside potential of -5.57% from current levels.

TEF shares have gained about 10.43% in the past six months.

About Telefonica SA

Founded in 1924, Spain-based Telefónica SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America.

