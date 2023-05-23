Is TD a Buy, Before Earnings?

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$2.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$12.38 billion. Last quarter, Toronto Dominion Bank beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$2.23 on estimates of C$2.20. The stock fell by -2.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TD stock has fallen by -3.46%.

Is Toronto Dominion Bank Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $69.74, implying upside potential of 14.10% from current levels.

TD shares have lost about -8.20% in the past six months.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Incorporated in 1955, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a leading provider of financial products and services in Canada. It is the sixth largest bank in North America by

branches and serves over 26 million customers. It operates through Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments.

