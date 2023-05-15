Is TCRR a Buy, Before Earnings?

Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tcr2 Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.78 per share. Last quarter, Tcr2 Therapeutics missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.56 on estimates of -$0.80. The stock fell by -3.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TCRR stock has risen by 96.00%.

Is Tcr2 Therapeutics Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TCRR stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $2.53, implying upside potential of 29.08% from current levels.

TCRR shares have gained about 39.01% in the past six months.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.