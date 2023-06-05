Is TCL.A a Buy, Before Earnings?

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/07/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Transcontinental Inc. to post earnings of C$0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$722.28 million. Last quarter, Transcontinental Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.24 on estimates of C$0.40. The stock fell by -8.04% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TCL.A stock has fallen by -4.05%.

Is Transcontinental Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TCL.A stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$17.25, implying upside potential of 21.48% from current levels.

TCL.A shares have lost about -11.42% in the past six months.

About Transcontinental Inc.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions. The smaller other segment focuses on the media sector, which generates revenue from print and digital publishing products.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.