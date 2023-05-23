Is SVM a Buy, Before Earnings?

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $33.81 million. Last quarter, Silvercorp Metals beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of $0.05. The stock rose by 4.58% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SVM stock has risen by 16.23%.

Is Silvercorp Metals Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SVM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $6.96, implying upside potential of 98.29% from current levels.

SVM shares have gained about 22.30% in the past six months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

