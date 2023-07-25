Is SRCL a Buy, Before Earnings?

Stericycle (SRCL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.49 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $684.41 million. Last quarter, Stericycle beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.49 on estimates of $0.44. The stock rose by 9.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SRCL stock has fallen by -8.18%.

Is Stericycle Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SRCL stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $53.00, implying upside potential of 13.76% from current levels.

SRCL shares have lost about -12.21% in the past six months.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.