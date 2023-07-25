Is SPSC a Buy, Before Earnings?

SPS Commerce (SPSC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.63 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $128.82 million. Last quarter, SPS Commerce beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.67 on estimates of $0.58. The stock rose by 3.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SPSC stock has risen by 38.97%.

Is SPS Commerce Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SPSC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $176.71, implying downside potential of -0.66% from current levels.

SPSC shares have gained about 30.27% in the past six months.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

