Is SOFI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Sofi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/01/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sofi Technologies Inc to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $440.57 million. Last quarter, Sofi Technologies Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock rose by 12.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SOFI stock has risen by 38.44%.

Is Sofi Technologies Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SOFI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.20, implying upside potential of 31.62% from current levels.

SOFI shares have gained about 14.31% in the past six months.

About Sofi Technologies Inc

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V is a blank check company.

