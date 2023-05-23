Is SNGNF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Singapore Telecommunications (SNGNF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Singapore Telecommunications to post earnings of S$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at S$3.61 billion. Last quarter, Singapore Telecommunications missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of S$0.03 on estimates of S$0.04. The stock rose by 0.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SNGNF stock has risen by 1.32%.

Is Singapore Telecommunications Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SNGNF stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.31, implying upside potential of 20.00% from current levels.

SNGNF shares have lost about -2.28% in the past six months.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments.The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.