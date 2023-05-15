Is SLS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sellas Life Sciences Group to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. Last quarter, Sellas Life Sciences Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.33 on estimates of -$0.32. The stock fell by -2.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SLS stock has fallen by -40.39%.

About Sellas Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. Its product galinpepimut-S, or GPS, is an immunotherapeutic agent licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or MSK, which targets the Wilms tumor 1, or WT1, protein. Its products include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

