Is SLDB a Buy, Before Earnings?

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post earnings of -$2.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.2 million. Last quarter, Solid Biosciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.79 on estimates of -$1.51. The stock fell by -0.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SLDB stock has fallen by -3.74%.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

