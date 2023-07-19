Is SLB a Buy, Before Earnings?

Schlumberger (SLB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.71 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.2 billion. Last quarter, Schlumberger beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.63 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -4.18% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SLB stock has risen by 7.67%.

Is Schlumberger Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SLB stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $65.75, implying upside potential of 15.39% from current levels.

SLB shares have gained about 0.32% in the past six months.

About Schlumberger

Founded in 1926, Schlumberger NV is an oilfield services company, which provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems.

