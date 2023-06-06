Is SIG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $1.49 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.65 billion. Last quarter, Signet Jewelers beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $5.52 on estimates of $5.43. The stock rose by 11.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SIG stock has fallen by -5.04%.

Is Signet Jewelers Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SIG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $90.60, implying upside potential of 41.10% from current levels.

SIG shares have lost about -7.14% in the past six months.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in retailing of jewelry, watches and associated services. It operates through the following business segment: North America, International segment, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada under national banners including Kay, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda, as well as a variety of mall-based regional banners. The International segment transacts mainly in British pounds, as sales and the majority of operating expenses are incurred in that currency and its results are then translated into U.S. dollars for external reporting purposes. The Other segment consists of all non-reportable operating segments, including activities related to the direct sourcing of rough diamonds, and is aggregated with unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.