Is SCWX a Buy, Before Earnings?

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $97.63 million. Last quarter, SecureWorks Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of -$0.27. The stock rose by 1.61% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SCWX stock has risen by 30.25%.

Is SecureWorks Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SCWX stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $8.33, implying upside potential of 1.83% from current levels.

SCWX shares have gained about 27.22% in the past six months.

About SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.