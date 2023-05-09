tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Is SCL a Buy, Before Earnings?

ShawCor Ltd. (SCL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ShawCor Ltd. to post earnings of C$0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$333.34 million. Last quarter, ShawCor Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.94 on estimates of C$0.22. The stock fell by -19.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SCL stock has fallen by -7.79%.

Is ShawCor Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SCL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$14.75, implying upside potential of 17.53% from current levels.

SCL shares have gained about 26.38% in the past six months.

About ShawCor Ltd.

Shawcor Ltd is a provider of services that cater to the Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial segments of the energy industry. Majority of the company’s revenue is derived from its Pipeline and Pipe Services segment. Under this segment, product offerings include specialized internal anticorrosion and flow efficiency pipeline coating systems, and corrosion protection products. The company’s other segment, Petrochemical and Industrial, brings heat-shrinkable products as well as wire and cable for a host of applications. Demand for ShawCor’s products come as a result of investment in new energy infrastructure necessary to supply global energy needs. Product and service offerings by the company are made available to oil market participants globally.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Disclaimer

