Is SCHN a Buy, Before Earnings?

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to post earnings of $0.64 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $823.95 million. Last quarter, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.14 on estimates of $0.22. The stock fell by -5.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SCHN stock has risen by 2.90%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. engages in recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS) segments. The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers, and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores. The CSS segment manages a steel mini-mill that produces a range of finished steel long products using ferrous recycled scrap metal and other raw materials. The company was founded by Sam Schnitzer in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

