Is SAM a Buy, Before Earnings?

Boston Beer Company (SAM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $412.44 million. Last quarter, Boston Beer Company missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.93 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -14.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SAM stock has fallen by -0.68%.

Is Boston Beer Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SAM stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $282.15, implying downside potential of -11.94% from current levels.

SAM shares have lost about -22.83% in the past six months.

About Boston Beer Company

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

