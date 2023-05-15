Is RSLBF a Buy, Before Earnings?

RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B (RSLBF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B to post earnings of SEK0.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK227 million. Last quarter, RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.41 on estimates of SEK0.10.

Year-to-date, RSLBF stock has risen by 37.03%.

About RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B

RaySearch Laboratories AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company. The company develops advanced software solutions for radiation therapy. RaySearch markets the proprietary treatment planning system RayStation. Its products are distributed through licensing agreements with medical technology companies. Its geographic segments consist of Sweden, North America, Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. The company generates most of its sales from the North America.

