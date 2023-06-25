Is ROIV a Buy, Before Earnings?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/27/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $18.17 million. Last quarter, Roivant Sciences Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.41 on estimates of -$0.39. The stock rose by 1.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ROIV stock has risen by 37.06%.

Is Roivant Sciences Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ROIV stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $14.86, implying upside potential of 51.63% from current levels.

ROIV shares have gained about 39.80% in the past six months.

About Roivant Sciences Ltd.

