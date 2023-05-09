Is RETA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc to post earnings of -$2.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $177 thousand. Last quarter, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$2.33 on estimates of -$2.34. The stock rose by 4.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RETA stock has risen by 185.43%.

Is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RETA stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $108.75, implying upside potential of 3.79% from current levels.

RETA shares have gained about 173.79% in the past six months.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by W. Christian Wigley, Waldemar Priebe, Philip J. Thomas, Jef Karel de Brabander, Thomas C. Südhof, Jonathan M. Graff and J. Warren Huff on September 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

