Is RBCAA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post earnings of $1.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $80.1 million. Last quarter, Republic Bancorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.42 on estimates of $1.76. The stock rose by 1.18% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RBCAA stock has risen by 11.76%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Co. and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, C&I loans, business loans and lines of credit, equipment leasing consumer loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment offers MemoryBank, provate banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking sells 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single family, first lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax preparers located throughout the United States. The Republic Credit Solutions segment issues bank offering general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.