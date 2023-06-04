Is RAY.A a Buy, Before Earnings?

Stingray Digit Sv (RAY.A) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stingray Digit Sv to post earnings of C$0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$77.78 million. Last quarter, Stingray Digit Sv missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.24 on estimates of C$0.26. The stock rose by 7.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RAY.A stock has risen by 11.60%.

About Stingray Digit Sv

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments; Broadcasting and commercial music segment; Radio segment and Corporate and eliminations.

