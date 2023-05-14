Is QUIK a Buy, Before Earnings?

QuickLogic (QUIK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.3 million. Last quarter, QuickLogic beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of -$0.05.

Year-to-date, QUIK stock has risen by 0.19%.

Is QuickLogic Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for QUIK stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.50, implying upside potential of 102.31% from current levels.

QUIK shares have lost about -24.67% in the past six months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company that designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

