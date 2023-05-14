Is PTN a Buy, Before Earnings?

Palatin (PTN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Palatin to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.67 million. Last quarter, Palatin beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.13 on estimates of -$0.58. The stock fell by -0.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PTN stock has fallen by -11.60%.

Is Palatin Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PTN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $60.00, implying upside potential of 2,614.93% from current levels.

PTN shares have lost about -48.72% in the past six months.

About Palatin

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.