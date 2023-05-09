Is PKI a Buy, Before Earnings?

PerkinElmer (PKI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $1.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $678.9 million. Last quarter, PerkinElmer beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.70 on estimates of $1.64. The stock fell by -0.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PKI stock has fallen by -8.62%.

Is PerkinElmer Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PKI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $160.50, implying upside potential of 25.39% from current levels.

PKI shares have gained about 1.46% in the past six months.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.