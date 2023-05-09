Is PIRS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.51 million. Last quarter, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.11 on estimates of -$0.23. The stock fell by -28.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PIRS stock has fallen by -24.74%.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.