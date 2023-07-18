Is PINE a Buy, Before Earnings?

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust Inc to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.2 million. Last quarter, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.21 on estimates of -$0.04. The stock rose by 2.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PINE stock has fallen by -11.47%.

Is Alpine Income Property Trust Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PINE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $20.86, implying upside potential of 27.51% from current levels.

PINE shares have lost about -13.53% in the past six months.

About Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

