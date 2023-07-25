Is PFSI a Buy, Before Earnings?

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $1.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $398.95 million. Last quarter, PennyMac Financial Services missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.57 on estimates of $1.06. The stock fell by -5.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PFSI stock has risen by 43.04%.

Is PennyMac Financial Services Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PFSI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $82.00, implying upside potential of 1.83% from current levels.

PFSI shares have gained about 26.12% in the past six months.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. The Servicing segment servicing of newly originated mortgage loans; and execution and management of early buyout transactions. The Investment Management segment consists of sourcing, performing diligence, bidding and closing investment asset acquisitions, managing correspondent production activities, and managing the acquired assets. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

