Is OOMA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ooma Inc. to post earnings of $0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $56.5 million. Last quarter, Ooma Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.16 on estimates of $0.14. The stock fell by -0.90% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OOMA stock has fallen by -3.14%.

Is Ooma Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OOMA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $19.00, implying upside potential of 43.29% from current levels.

OOMA shares have lost about -14.73% in the past six months.

About Ooma Inc.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services Ooma business that offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications; Ooma residential that deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng, and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

