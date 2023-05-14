Is NXGN a Buy, Before Earnings?

Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $171.16 million. Last quarter, Nextgen Healthcare missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of $0.27. The stock rose by 5.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NXGN stock has fallen by -9.00%.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

