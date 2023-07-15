Is NUMI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Numinus Wellness Inc (NUMI) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Numinus Wellness Inc to post earnings of -C$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$6 million. Last quarter, Numinus Wellness Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.03 on estimates of -C$0.03. The stock fell by -5.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NUMI stock has risen by 11.36%.

About Numinus Wellness Inc

Numinus Wellness Inc is engaged in the business of providing integrated health services. It provides health related therapies and respective research and development; analytics, testing and research of various controlled substances. The company’s revenue is derived principally from the administration of traditional therapy services, provided by practitioners in its clinic.

