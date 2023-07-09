Is NRIX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/11/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.57 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $26.24 million. Last quarter, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.75 on estimates of -$0.87. The stock rose by 20.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NRIX stock has fallen by -8.39%.

Is Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NRIX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $29.27, implying upside potential of 194.47% from current levels.

NRIX shares have lost about -3.12% in the past six months.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company’s pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

