Is NKSH a Buy, Before Earnings?

National Bankshares (NKSH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect National Bankshares to post earnings of $0.73 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $12.7 million. Last quarter, National Bankshares missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.80 on estimates of $1.04. The stock rose by 0.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NKSH stock has fallen by -24.31%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

