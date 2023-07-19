Is NHYDY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Norsk Hydro to post earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.62 billion. Last quarter, Norsk Hydro beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.16 on estimates of $0.16. The stock fell by -3.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NHYDY stock has fallen by -8.71%.

About Norsk Hydro

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extended Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations. The Primary Metal segment focuses on the production, remelting and casting activities of aluminum. The Metal Markets segment involves all sales and distribution activities relating to products from its primary metal plants and operational responsibility. The Rolled Products segment consists of rolling mills located in Europe. The Energy segment manages captive hydropower production, external power sourcing arrangements to the aluminum business and identifying and developing energy solutions. The Extruded Products segment relates to extrusion based business, located mainly in Europe and the Americas, which is focused on delivering solutions to the building and construction, transportation, and engineered products industries. The company was founded on December 2, 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

