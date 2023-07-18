Is NENTF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B (NENTF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B to post earnings of -SEK2.73 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK4.55 billion. Last quarter, Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK3.68 on estimates of -SEK2.14. The stock fell by -10.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, NENTF stock has fallen by -72.45%.

Is Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for NENTF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $8.21, implying upside potential of 56.68% from current levels.

NENTF shares have lost about -77.95% in the past six months.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B

Nordic Entertainment Group AB is a Sweden based company offers television channels and radio stations broadcasting and production services.

