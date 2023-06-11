Is MPAA a Buy, Before Earnings?

Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts Of America to post earnings of $0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $187.7 million. Last quarter, Motorcar Parts Of America missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.21 on estimates of $0.55. The stock fell by -8.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MPAA stock has fallen by -58.97%.

About Motorcar Parts Of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.