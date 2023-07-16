Is MLI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Industries, Inc. to post earnings of $2.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.04 billion. Last quarter, Mueller Industries, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.07 on estimates of $1.87. The stock rose by 2.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MLI stock has risen by 48.52%.

About Mueller Industries, Inc.

Mueller Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD. The Industrial Metals segment includes brass rod and copper bar products, impacts and micro gauge, and brass value-added products. The Climate segment offers refrigeration products, fabricated tube products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., and Turbotec Products, Inc. The company was founded on October 3, 1990 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

