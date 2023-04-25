Is MKTAY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Makita Corporation (MKTAY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Makita Corporation to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.32 billion. Last quarter, Makita Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.09 on estimates of $0.24. The stock fell by -0.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MKTAY stock has risen by 0.47%.

About Makita Corporation

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment. The company was founded by Mosaburo Makita on March 21, 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

