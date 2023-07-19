Is MCBS a Buy, Before Earnings?

MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect MetroCity Bankshares to post earnings of $0.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $28.7 million. Last quarter, MetroCity Bankshares beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.50. The stock rose by 0.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MCBS stock has fallen by -7.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company which engages in banking and financial solutions. It specializes in commercial banking and it offers such customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Consumer, Residential Real Estate, and Other. The Construction and Development segment refers to the real estate development loans, the sale of property as well as construction projects in which the property will be used by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment refers to the income-producing properties. The Commercial and Industrial segment relates to businesses and are generally secured by assets of the business. The Consumer segment consists of individuals and are secured by personal assets. The Other segment refers to the loans for residential real estate, farmland, and other loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

