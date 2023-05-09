Is MBRX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. Last quarter, Moleculin Biotech beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.23 on estimates of -$0.30. The stock fell by -8.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MBRX stock has fallen by -25.53%.

Is Moleculin Biotech Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MBRX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.67, implying upside potential of 988.12% from current levels.

MBRX shares have lost about -10.47% in the past six months.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.