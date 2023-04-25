Is MATW a Buy, Before Earnings?

Matthews International Corp (MATW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Matthews International Corp to post earnings of $0.52 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $450.5 million. Last quarter, Matthews International Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.53 on estimates of $0.50. The stock fell by -7.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MATW stock has risen by 24.65%.

About Matthews International Corp

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment includes brand development, deployment, and delivery. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment primarily for the cemetery, and funeral hoe industries. The Industrial Technologies segment includes making and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer, and industrial products. The company was founded by John Dixon Matthews in 1850 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

