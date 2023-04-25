Is LYTS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Lsi Industries Inc. (LYTS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lsi Industries Inc. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $110.19 million. Last quarter, Lsi Industries Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of $0.18. The stock rose by 14.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LYTS stock has risen by 2.21%.

Is Lsi Industries Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LYTS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.50, implying upside potential of 48.36% from current levels.

LYTS shares have gained about 74.16% in the past six months.

About Lsi Industries Inc.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

