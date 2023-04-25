tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

Is LYTS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Lsi Industries Inc. (LYTS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lsi Industries Inc. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $110.19 million. Last quarter, Lsi Industries Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of $0.18. The stock rose by 14.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LYTS stock has risen by 2.21%.

Is Lsi Industries Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LYTS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.50, implying upside potential of 48.36% from current levels.

LYTS shares have gained about 74.16% in the past six months.

About Lsi Industries Inc.

LSI Industries, Inc. engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market. The Graphics segment fabricates and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to graphics. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the company’s administrative activities. The company was founded by Robert J. Ready, James P. Sferra, and Donald E. Whipple in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
More News & Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries selected as lighting partner for new EV battery factory
The FlyLSI Industries selected as lighting partner for new EV battery factory
5d ago
LYTS
LSI Industries sees FY23 revenue $490M-$500M, consensus $496.88M
LYTS
LSI Industries targets FY28 revenue growth of over 60% to $800M
LYTS
More LYTS Latest News >

